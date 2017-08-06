The Edit

Maps, Pravin & Gigaba walk into a bar. Here's what whiskey we'd pour them

We've prescribed the perfect sips for various public figures

17 August 2017 - 11:46 By Dram the Man
Cheers!
Image: iStock
Pravin Gordhan.
Image: Supplied

Pravin Gordhan, former Minister of Finance

Whiskey: Three Ships 15-Year-Old Pinotage Cask Finish

Why it's a suitable sip: Like Gordhan, this astounding expression has given South Africa international credibility, and is universally lauded for its complex charm. It’s a world first, patriotically finished in pinotage casks and imbued with an earthy, wine-soaked sweetness — the perfect dram to help you deal with all that crap at work.

Maps Maponyane.
Image: Supplied

Maps Maponyane,  presenter and entrepreneur

Whiskey: Chivas Regal Ultis

Why it's a suitable sip: One of the most approachable A-listers around, Maponyane naturally exudes Chivas Regal’s commitment to shared successes. He also effortlessly balances a diverse range of personal pursuits, accomplishments, and talents, and is perfectly paired with Ultis and its impeccable blend of five hand-selected signature single malts.

Chad le Clos.
Image: Supplied

Chad le Clos, swimmer

Whiskey: Kilchoman Machir Bay

Why it's a suitable sip: He caused a stir at a very young age, as has Islay upstart Kilchoman by releasing an abundance of highly acclaimed expressions since its inception in 2005. Machir Bay is the most iconic of the lot and, like le Clos, has received loads of awards for a fresh, brazen style that’s hard to ignore.

Malusi Gigaba.
Image: Supplied

Malusi Gigaba, Minister of Finance

Whiskey: Johnnie Walker Swing

Why it's a suitable sip: Given that his love life has the cadence of an erratic pendulum, it seems right that Gigaba drowns it all out with a bottle of Johnnie Walker Swing, so named because the bottle rocks when pushed. It’s also a collectible conversation piece, the perfect distraction from those uncomfortable questions.

Mohau Modisakeng.
Image: Supplied

Mohau Modisakeng, visual artist

Whiskey: The Macallan Fine Oak 18-Year-Old

Why it's a suitable sip: A rising star in the art world, Modisakeng’s stark, uncompromising vision is both richly resonant and deeply personal. Much like The Macallan Fine Oak 18-Year-Old, it’s best to spend quiet, reflective time absorbing his work’s distinct nuances, pieces that will, like most Macallans, undoubtedly grow to become very worthwhile investments.

Fabio Di Cosmo.
Image: Supplied

Fabio Di Cosmo, nightclub owner

Whiskey: Compass Box Three-Year-Old Deluxe

Why it's a suitable sip: Di Cosmo is the John Glaser of South African nightlife. Glaser is the boss at Compass Box, whiskeymakers who consistently raise a middle finger to the establishment with irreverent, high quality, beautifully designed expressions that buck trends and win fans — a lot like Di Cosmo’s And club and its flagship night, Toy Toy.

This article was originally published in Sunday Times The Edit Man, a lifestyle magazine sent out to select subscribers. Read it online now.

