Travelling in Africa? Say no to poverty porn

The car lurches forward. It comes to a sudden stop. We swerve to avoid a truck/taxi/bus that’s coming too close for comfort. Vendors walk in between the cars, selling anything from phone chargers to refreshments. It’s so hot and humid that opening the windows for fresh air only brings suffocation. The air conditioning alternates between blissful relief from the heat and hypothermia-inducing cold.

It’s Friday afternoon, and we’re in Lagos traffic. We’ve been in the same spot for what feels like hours. This is the infamous traffic everyone warned us about. If I were sitting in a car between Joburg and Pretoria during rush hour, I would be incredibly annoyed. But I’m in Nigeria’s biggest city, and what would be an inconvenience back home feels like an adventure.

In fact, everything in Lagos feels like an adventure. I complain to a local that the constant sound of generators that I’ve read about in novels by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and Chinelo Okparanta is absent. I’ve taken pictures of fancy pubs and clear-blue swimming pools as though I don’t regularly see these in Johannesburg.

When driving past a taxi rank and a bustling market — which could easily be in the Jozi CBD — I take countless pictures with my phone. Seeing men carry goods on their heads, like women in rural South Africa often do, makes me go “awww” — it takes all of my self-control not to take a picture. The “chaos” of the airport and the potholed roads leading to our digs in an upmarket part of town charm me.