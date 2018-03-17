The Notebook
Locals who help lost tourists are the 'angels' of the travel industry
Small acts of kindess can make a traveller's day, writes Neville Green
18 March 2018 - 00:00
Small acts of kindess can make a traveller's day, writes Neville Green
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.