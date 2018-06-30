Sexy dance gets tourists banned from Malaysian mosque
01 July 2018 - 00:00
A mosque in Malaysia has banned tourists after a video of two women, dancing provocatively in skimpy outfits in front of the Muslim holy site, went viral.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.