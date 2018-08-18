Maldives resort opens the world's first semi-submerged art gallery
The Coralarium at the Fairmont hotel is a collection of statues by Jason deCaires Taylor, which are either exposed or under the sea, depending on the tides
19 August 2018 - 00:00
The Coralarium is a collection of statues by Jason deCaires Taylor, which are either exposed or under the sea, depending on the tides
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.