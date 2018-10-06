The Notebook
Lost in a sea of birds on Malgas Island
Vanessa Stephen heads to this island off Saldanha Bay, Western Cape, to meet its legendary inhabitants: the noisy and delightful Cape gannets
07 October 2018 - 00:00
Vanessa Stephen heads to this island off Saldanha Bay, Western Cape, to meet its legendary inhabitants: the noisy and delightful Cape gannets
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.