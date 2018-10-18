Famous Thai beach closes after too many tourists pee in the sea

Last week it was announced that Maya Bay in Thailand, the piece of paradise made famous by the 2000 Leonardo DiCaprio film The Beach is to be closed indefinitely.

You could blame this on the damage done to the ecology of the beach by the 6,000 tourists who have visited it daily over the past 18 years. You could also blame another culprit.

According to local tour operators, many of those tourists pee in the sea and, together with the urine that boats dump into the bay from their toilets, this is causing damage to the coral and other marine life in the vicinity.