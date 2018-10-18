Ian Matthews‚ head of business development and special projects at Bravura‚ an independent investment banking firm specialising in corporate finance and structured solutions‚ gives insight on some of the key issues that could be covered in the upcoming medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS).

Next week finance minister Tito Mboweni will be delivering the budget policy statement, which becomes a more daunting prospect each year. In SA’s shrinking economy, where unemployment is at a 14-year high of 27.7% (or 37.2% if the definition of unemployed is expanded to include those too discouraged to look for work), and GDP has been revised downward to 1.2% by the Reserve Bank (or 1% according to predictions by the World Bank), there is very little wiggle room for fiscal policy to support growth. In light of this the question is: which eggs must be broken by the MTBPS 2018 to make the omelette?

State-owned enterprise bailouts?

Government has significant exposure on state-owned enterprise (SoE) guarantees and must be prepared to provide further bailouts to prevent loan defaults. This presents a critical challenge given that government can ill afford to increase its current debt burden of R246bn which is equivalent to over 50% of GDP.

Treasury has denied that it has approved a proposed bailout package of R59bn for SoEs. It will be hard-pressed to choose which SoEs should be bailed out given widespread mismanagement and wasteful and irregular expenditure. If any further evidence was needed to support this‚ it could be found last week Friday when 11 government departments and entities missed the statutory deadline to table their 2017/18 annual reports in parliament.