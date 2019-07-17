Keep your toes in your shoes! Viral clips show people behaving badly on flights

It's official. Air travel has hit a new low. Just when you thought in-flight etiquette - or the lack thereof - couldn't get any worse, a video showing a passenger using his barefoot to swipe his in-flight entertainment screen has gone viral to showcase just how ghastly some travellers can be.

Not on Twitter? Here's the video proof: A passenger seated at the bulkhead has his bare feet propped up on the cabin divider and uses his right foot to swipe the touch screen to browse through the in-flight entertainment catalogue.