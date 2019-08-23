Travel

WATCH | Safari guide tracking lions gets ‘skrik' of his life

23 August 2019 - 09:49 By Timeslive

Safari guide Steve Faulconbridge gets out of his vehicle when he spots a lion's paw print in the sand, not realising a large pride is just metres away.

He then follows the tracks. All of a sudden a number of lions stand up in the long, dry, winter grass.

“Oh my word,” he says, “we’ve just bumped into a pride of lions.”

Laughing nervously, he says: “Those tracks were very, very fresh. As you can see, they were extremely fresh.”

Getaway reports that the game drive took place in the Sabi Sands Private Game Reserve, along the western border of the Kruger National Park.

