Scotland's Islay: Go for the whisky, stay for the gin

A celebrated whiskey distiller on the island is splashing out into gin, writes Andy Lynes

Getting to Islay, 45 minutes in an alarmingly small twin-propeller plane from Glasgow, feels like arriving at the edge of the world.



In a way I have; head due west from the southernmost island of the Inner Hebrides and the next time you'll hit land will be 3,200-odd kilometres away in Newfoundland. With just 3,000 or so inhabitants scattered across 619 kilometres square, there's a lot of open space. Every direction you look offers a photo opportunity of rugged landscape dotted with free-roaming cattle and sheep or dramatic coastal views...