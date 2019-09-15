My Travelling Life

Actor Jonathan Roxmouth on his Great Wall conversion & obnoxious kids aversion

The accomplished actor and vocalist shares some great stories and lessons from a working life lived on the road

The first holiday I remember as a child, we went to the Umhlanga Sands with my grandparents. They had timeshare of sorts and we got upgraded to the penthouse. I felt like a king and used to sit on the balcony and look at the sea with my grandfather. I had never seen a view like that in my life.



My first trip abroad was to Australia. I won best speaker in a Rotary competition and received five weeks all over New South Wales. I went to about 10 different cities and met a lot of people. It blew my 17-year-old mind...