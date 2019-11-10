The Extra Mile

Is it worthwhile to visit Spain & Portugal during their winter months?

Q. Like many South Africans, I like to take a recharge break in December, however, this limits travel destinations as so much of the globe is in winter. I'm thinking of taking advantage of the mild Mediterranean winter with a visit to southern Portugal and Spain this time. Would it be reasonable to think of this being a more affordable time to travel and without terrible weather? Can you suggest any itinerary - I think Lisbon and Seville could be fun. — Brendon Foster



A. Winter is a great time to visit most of southern Europe. The tourist hordes have thinned out, it's cooler and thus more bearable, and, you can usually find good deals on accommodation, especially if you stay in an Airbnb apartment...