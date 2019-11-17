History meets hipster cool in Russia's revitalised St Petersburg

A cultural renaissance is afoot in St Petersburg, with hip new venues alongside the gilded palaces — and it looks even better in the snow, writes Stanley Stewart

When the clouds of steam parted, Natasha emerged with a handful of birch twigs. "Ready?" she asked. I stretched out on the slatted bench.



It is midwinter in St Petersburg. The nights have drawn in, the canals are frozen and the statues are mantled with snow. At the Winter Palace, frost has patterned the windows, while the golden dome of St Isaac's Cathedral shimmers against a white sky. In the mornings, after a fresh fall of snow, I watch from my hotel window as a dark calligraphy of pathways is slowly etched by pedestrians across the snowy expanse of the squares and public gardens...