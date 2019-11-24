Local Getaway

Mtentu Lodge: unplug & explore this Wild Coast paradise with your kids

It's a bumpy ride getting there, but then it's all pure rolling hills, waterfalls and bliss, writes Zanine Wolf

It had been nearly 10 hours since we'd left Cape Town. We opened the back of the Kia truck and our husbands and sons came tumbling out into the dusky Transkei light, stiff and claustrophobic.



As the crow flies, Mtentu Lodge is only about 24km south of the Wild Coast Sun in Port Edward but, not being crows, our transfer took three long hours. Rosie and I had been riding shotgun, oblivious to the bumpy ride our boys were enduring on benches in the back. Our husbands - bless them - had been trying to track our progress on Google Maps, partly to estimate how much longer the suffering would be, but the dot kept jumping off the map...