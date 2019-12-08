Local is still lekker for families on a tight budget but still want to travel

It is a Christmas tradition for Siyabulela Nontanda and his wife, Ncumisa, to travel from their Cape Town home to the former Transkei, where their parents live.



It is often the only time that the couple and their two young children see their family. This year the couple will work through the holidays and only the children will spend time with their grandparents. The Nontandas are cutting back in tough times...