Local is still lekker for families on a tight budget but still want to travel
08 December 2019 - 00:00
It is a Christmas tradition for Siyabulela Nontanda and his wife, Ncumisa, to travel from their Cape Town home to the former Transkei, where their parents live.
It is often the only time that the couple and their two young children see their family. This year the couple will work through the holidays and only the children will spend time with their grandparents. The Nontandas are cutting back in tough times...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.