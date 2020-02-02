The Extra Mile

How do we get visas for our big US holiday?

Our travel expert answers your questions

Q. My wife and I plan to visit the US in June along with a friend of ours. Whom do we contact for flights from PE to New York, Maui (Hawaii) and Portland? We have British passports but our friend has an SA passport. Will we all need visas and how and where do we get these? - Reg Sharp



A. For flights, I recommend Flight Centre (https://www.flightcentre.co.za/), who will be able to advise you on the best routes and fares. You should also contact your local travel agent for advice on packages...