From Seoul to Prague: around the world in 9 Oscar-nominated movies

Follow in the footsteps of the stars by visiting the real-life attractions used as filming locations for the movies up for this year's Best Picture Academy Award

1. NEW YORK: JOKER



Todd Phillips' dark psychodrama about the origins of one the comics universe's most nefarious villains is set in the fictional-but-we-all-know-it's-New-York city of Gotham. Starring Joaquin Phoenix as the man who wants to know why we're all so serious, the film was shot in locations throughout New York and New Jersey...