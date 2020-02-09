Extra Mile
The coronavirus and your travels plans - should you cancel your trip?
The fast-moving epidemic is having a huge impact on travellers. Here’s what you need to know
09 February 2020 - 00:00
What is it?
The novel coronavirus - or 2019-nCoV - is a new respiratory virus which causes similar symptoms to the flu virus, including fever, coughing and difficulty breathing. It can cause pneumonia and organ failure. Antibiotics don't work as it is a virus. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.