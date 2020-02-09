Extra Mile

The coronavirus and your travels plans - should you cancel your trip?

The fast-moving epidemic is having a huge impact on travellers. Here’s what you need to know

What is it?



The novel coronavirus - or 2019-nCoV - is a new respiratory virus which causes similar symptoms to the flu virus, including fever, coughing and difficulty breathing. It can cause pneumonia and organ failure. Antibiotics don't work as it is a virus. ..