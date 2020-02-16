Extra Mile
What's the latest on Brexit and travelling the EU on a UK passport?
Our travel expert has the answers
16 February 2020 - 00:00
Q. I have dual British/SA nationality and two passports. I often travel on my British passport simply because it's easier. I'm wondering now that Britain has finally left the European Union what the impact will be on my passport. - Ralph Watson
A. A bit of cosmetic news from the UK government is that its passports are about to change colour. No more will we see Brits in airport queues waving those familiar burgundy-and-gold booklets - the new passports will be covered in royal blue, and will be phased in over the next few months...
