Travel

WATCH | #Goals: Engaged and married at the same time on a flight from Jozi to America

21 February 2020 - 05:51 By Unathi Nkanjeni
The couple was heading to the US from Johannesburg. File photo.
The couple was heading to the US from Johannesburg. File photo.
Image: 123RF / Martinkay78

Love is in the air, literally!

A couple has melted hearts across Mzansi after a video of their engagement and wedding went viral.

The unidentified couple got engaged and married at the same time more than 30,000 feet in the air. They were travelling on an SAA flight from Johannesburg to the US.

In the viral video, shared by the Dala U Crew, the man can be seen proposing. When the woman says yes, they immediately get married. Talk about not wasting time!

The woman can be seen wearing a white wedding gown and walking down the plane's aisle to the Bridal Chorus by Richard Wagner.

It seems the wedding was facilitated by a passenger, as the crew took videos and pictures.

The couple sealed the nuptials with a kiss and laughter.

Thirty-tier cake & 12 white horses! Somhale reveal deets of their white wedding

Um, yeah, it's safe to conclude that this couple is rich rich!
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

IN PICS | Thousands take part in South Korea mass wedding despite virus fears

South Korea has recorded 24 cases of the novel coronavirus outbreak that emerged in neighbouring China.
Lifestyle
1 week ago

'KFC couple' to jet off for dream honeymoon in New York

Nonhlanhla Soldaat and Hector Mkansi, fondly nicknamed the 'KFC Couple', are expected to go on an all-expenses-paid honeymoon to New York at the end ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Best and worst dressed A-listers on the #SONA2020 red carpet The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. Zozi Tunzi's best and worst looks from her Miss Universe homecoming tour The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. Miss Universe Zozi Tunzi 'declares' Nando's the best chicken in the world Food
  4. Will you die from the coronavirus? Study reveals who is most at risk Health & Sex
  5. Death of a humble waiter stirs Twitter hearts Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Dudu Myeni tells her side of the SAA story: 5 points from her first day of ...
#SonaDebate2020: 4 key moments from day one in parliament.