Travel

Around the world in 10 breathtaking travel photographs

Some of our favourite snaps from prestigious Travel Photographer of the Year awards

23 February 2020 - 00:02 By Staff Reporter

1. VIETNAM

A worker gathers incense sticks in Ung Hoa district, near Hanoi, Vietnam. Every year, workers in Vietnam's "incense village" dye, dry and whittle down bamboo bark to make the sticks ahead of the lunar new year holiday...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. 'It was an isolated incident': Dis-Chem apologises for black face mannequin Lifestyle
  2. WATCH | #Goals: Engaged and married at the same time on a flight from Jozi to ... Travel
  3. ‘Rogue’ black face mannequin snapped in Dis-Chem store Lifestyle
  4. Four SA hotels make Forbes's prestige five-star list for the first time Travel
  5. SA has 1.8 women to every 1 man on cheating site Ashley Madison Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Zuma's back: hundreds gather to welcome Jacob Zuma back home
'Mr President, you need to do more!': chaos erupts at Tazne murder suspect ...