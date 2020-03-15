Travel

Five global attractions that'll strike a chord with music lovers

From Elvis to Bob Marley, there's a perfect pilgrimage site for big fans

15 March 2020 - 00:00 By nomvelo masango

1. GRACELAND, TENNESSEE

Previously the mansion of the late Elvis Presley, Graceland (https://www.graceland.com/) is now a museum open to the public. It is also the second-most visited house in the US, after the White House. A tour by headphones walks visitors through important aspects of Presley's life, past relics adorning the rooms and corridors. There is also a meditation garden, where you can kneel down and pray or sing one of Elvis's favourite hymns...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. No, they're not the same thing! How coronavirus differs from flu Health & Sex
  2. Tom Hanks and wife ‘fine’ after being diagnosed with coronavirus Lifestyle
  3. EXPLAINED | Coronavirus: Pandemic declaration, what it means and why you should ... Health & Sex
  4. Weekend DIY project: how to paint your wooden garage door Lifestyle
  5. Leaving SA amid coronavirus outbreak? We answer your burning questions Travel

Latest Videos

#Coronavirus: SA repatriates back on home soil
Cape Town airport gears up for coronavirus