Five global attractions that'll strike a chord with music lovers

From Elvis to Bob Marley, there's a perfect pilgrimage site for big fans

1. GRACELAND, TENNESSEE



Previously the mansion of the late Elvis Presley, Graceland (https://www.graceland.com/) is now a museum open to the public. It is also the second-most visited house in the US, after the White House. A tour by headphones walks visitors through important aspects of Presley's life, past relics adorning the rooms and corridors. There is also a meditation garden, where you can kneel down and pray or sing one of Elvis's favourite hymns...