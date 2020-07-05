Competition

WIN R500 | This giant Marilyn Monroe 'painting' is growing in a rice paddy — but where in the world is it?

The star's portrait is one of several art works created by Xibo farmers in northeastern China — name the city where you'll find it and you could win a cash prize

This aerial photo taken in late June — showing actress Marilyn Monroe in her most iconic pose from the film The Seven Year Itch — is one of several art works "painted" this year through the careful planting of different varieties of rice in paddies in northeastern China.



The works are the annual tradition of Xibo farmers, an ethnic Chinese group, who plan them months in advance as a way of praying for blessings — and also of attracting tourists to the city...