WIN R500 | This craft is on a mission to carry the globe's first space tourists - but where in the world is it?

Virgin Galactic has unveiled the interior design of its civilian spacecraft. Tell us the spaceship's official name and you could win a cash prize

Armchair travellers and the 600-odd people who've so far booked to leave the planet with Virgin Galactic got a virtual taste recently of what that will look like as the company unveiled the interior design of the spacecraft in which it intends to fly civilians into space.



Virgin founder Sir Richard Branson appeared at the live-streamed reveal and called it a "big moment". "Though the event may be virtual, its significance in starting to open space to everyone is very real," he said, adding that the cabin would allow "thousands of people to achieve their dreams of space flight"...