From its ruin pubs to its river, Budapest's beauty sets it apart

Ilse Zietsman can’t disguise her 'Hungary eyes' for this historical European city

Budapest's beauty sets it apart. It has architecture (baroque, art nouveau, renaissance, Gothic and off-beat); natural beauty, with the Danube curving through the city and the Buda Hills looking down on leafy Pest; and it has a vibrant yet genteel nightlife.



On opposite sides of the Danube River, Pest is the flat part of the city, whereas Buda is hilly...