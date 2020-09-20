Competition

WIN R500 | Name the CapeNature reserve that's giving free entry right now

This beautiful reserve is among 19 in the Western Cape that are currently letting day visitors in for free. Name it and you could win a cash prize

With September being Heritage Month, South African Tourism Month and springtime all rolled into one, it's perfect for venturing out and giving some love to our natural attractions.



September 2020, for obvious reasons, involves extra incentive. But even in normal years, specials abound...