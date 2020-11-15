Accidental Tourist

How to blow all your cash at a Las Vegas strip club — go during the day

Neon lights and stripper poles, oh what a combination. They're like an ouroboros of sin luring you into risky financial decisions

Once upon a time, a young man, going by the pronoun of me, found himself in Las Vegas.



It is a wild thing for a young 20-something from the mother continent to have finally arrived in the City of Sin. The movies don't do it justice. A night-time landing at the world's most popular herd of casinos is like touching down on a giant, luminous nipple tassel. The place glows like a firefly on steroids and just beyond the fluorescence lies the heavy darkness of the desert...