The rich 1% cause half of planes' global warming CO2 emissions, says study

Frequent-flying 'super emitters' are a major contributor to climate change, but Covid-19 is a chance to change this, researchers say

Just 1% of the world's population is responsible for 50% of airplanes' carbon emissions, says a new study.



Researchers at Linnaeus University in Sweden collated a range of data from 2018 and concluded that an elite group of frequent-fliers — who they term "super-emitters" — have a huge impact on climate change and global warming...