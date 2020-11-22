The rich 1% cause half of planes' global warming CO2 emissions, says study
Frequent-flying 'super emitters' are a major contributor to climate change, but Covid-19 is a chance to change this, researchers say
22 November 2020 - 00:00
Just 1% of the world's population is responsible for 50% of airplanes' carbon emissions, says a new study.
Researchers at Linnaeus University in Sweden collated a range of data from 2018 and concluded that an elite group of frequent-fliers — who they term "super-emitters" — have a huge impact on climate change and global warming...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.