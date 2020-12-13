Travel

My Travelling Life

Packing and unpacking is no laughing matter, says comedian Alan Committie

The star of Apocalaughs Now' on his global travels, emotional baggage and where he'd have loved to have spent lockdown

13 December 2020 - 00:00 By Sunday Times Reporter

I make a little pilgrimage to London and/or New York at least once a year to catch up on theatre works on Broadway or the West End. It's been surreal and unsettling to have missed being in either of those cities in 2020, though I am partly (and callously) comforted by the fact that there is no theatre to be missing out on. I do believe that when live theatre returns and is able to play to full capacity, there will huge enthusiasm from people who will be seeking live-performance electricity.

I'd have loved to spend lockdown in the paradise islands of Bora Bora, almost the furthest point on the globe from SA. It's a paradise that costs outrageous amounts but somehow still feels worth it...

