'Where in the World' Competition

WIN R500 | Name the British museum that just displayed a mini-Mars replica

This London museum just celebrated the Mars landing with an incredible installation. Name it and you could win a cash prize

After a seven-month journey through space, Nasa's Mars 2020 Perseverance rover, a scientific laboratory the size of a 4x4, touched down on the Red Planet last Thursday.



Though there have been several landings of unmanned spacecraft on the planet in the past, this rover mission is particularly significant in that it is the first with the specific goal of searching for traces of past microbial life — and of returning to Earth with samples...