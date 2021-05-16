'Where in the World' Competition

WIN R500 | Name the Romanian attraction known as 'Dracula's Castle'

This castle, associated with the famous horror novel, is now the hub of a local vaccination drive. Name it and you could win a cash prize

It's no huge surprise that vaccine tourism has started to gain momentum in the past few months. Initially it had a distasteful air: the super-rich jumping the queue by jet-setting to foreign places for jabs.



Then some countries started dangling it as a carrot to lure long-term visitors. Dubai , for instance, is offering a 12-month working visa, which entitles the holder to be vaccinated. In Mauritius, long-term-visitor visas also include the right to free immunisation. And recently the Maldives said it would soon be offering the shots as part of holiday packages...