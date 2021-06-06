Revenge, reunions and reclaiming the skies: what's set to trend in travel?

After a year of hard knocks, new trends in travel are slowly emerging with the determination to get out and explore — safely — an over-riding theme

There's no denying that Covid-19 has changed everything. One common shift has been the way we view our relationships — with each other and with the world. Lockdown has left many people feeling closer to their families or other loved ones, but also eager to explore the world beyond their backyard. And let's not forget those who survived on their own and now have the courage to travel alone.



In all of these groups, the appetite for travel is undeniable and palpable. After all, nothing can fuel the desire to wander quite like having the freedom to do so taken away. This is spurring a phenomenon called "revenge travel" as our travel options open up again...