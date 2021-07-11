'Where in the World' Competition
WIN R500 | Name the Icelandic rock that look likes a drinking dragon
As Iceland drops all domestic Covid rules and relaxes entry requirements, tourists could soon feast their eyes on this natural attraction. Name it and you could win a cash prize
11 July 2021 - 00:00
With apologies to a certain astronaut and his script writers, and every anti-vaxxer out there, I do believe every small step forward in the global coronavirus battle is a giant leap for humankind.
So I was happy to report a few weeks back in this column about New York state's announcement that almost all Covid-19-related restrictions would be lifted following a steep drop in cases thanks to its rapid progress with vaccinations...
