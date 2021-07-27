Travel

WATCH | Leopards battle it out for springbok in treetop showdown

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
27 July 2021 - 14:00
The clip shows a male leopard stealing a kill off a female. File photo.
Image: Gerald Cubitt

An incredible video of two leopards fighting over a springbok kill had social media feeds in a mess this week.

The clip, shared by Instagram user Dean de la Rey, shows a male leopard making a beeline for a female who had just shot up a nearby tree with the kill.

She places the springbok down on a branch and gets ready to defend her meal, as hyenas circle below.

In the end, the male gets closest to the kill and ends up guarding it, leaving her to watch the hyenas below.

“The Senegal Bush male strikes again. Absolutely insane sighting watching this male leopard steal yet another kill from a female leopard.

“Tracker Ray Mabilane, who managed to track and find this female, my guests and myself were in awe as we watched this crazy scene unfold,” Dean said of the moment.

