WATCH | Leopards battle it out for springbok in treetop showdown

An incredible video of two leopards fighting over a springbok kill had social media feeds in a mess this week.

The clip, shared by Instagram user Dean de la Rey, shows a male leopard making a beeline for a female who had just shot up a nearby tree with the kill.

She places the springbok down on a branch and gets ready to defend her meal, as hyenas circle below.

In the end, the male gets closest to the kill and ends up guarding it, leaving her to watch the hyenas below.