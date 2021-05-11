Travel

Say what?! 3 leopards escaped from a Chinese zoo, but the park didn’t tell anyone for over a week

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
11 May 2021 - 15:00
Three leopards escaped from a Chinese zoo, but no one rang the alarm. File photo.
Three leopards escaped from a Chinese zoo, but no one rang the alarm. File photo.
Image: Gerald Cubitt

Imagine walking the streets only to find out that leopards are on the loose and have been for over a week.

This is the frightening reality for citizens in the eastern China region of Hangzhou, after a local zoo kept the escape of three leopards from a big cat enclosure under wraps.

According to Chinese media outlet Sina News, Hangzhou Safari Park denied the leopards had escaped and kept the attraction open to the public while footage of the leopards on the loose was shared online.

The local government later issued a statement acknowledging that the big cats had escaped, but said two had already been found and returned to the zoo.

According to CNN, the third is being tracked down with the help of drones.

The Guardian said on Tuesday chickens were released as bait to recapture the remaining leopard.

This as citizens have been told to stay indoors for their own safety.

The park has since closed for investigation and the official in charge has been taken into custody.

MORE:

WATCH | Wild food fight - Lioness and leopard fall out of tree while fighting over meal

When a tourist recently visited the Kruger National Park, the last thing they expected to see on a game drive was a wild food fight between a lion ...
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Minister draws a lion in the sand: captive breeding in SA is set to end

Acting on a wide-reaching report, Barbara Creecy concedes that canned hunting doesn’t contribute to conservation
News
1 week ago

‘Legislating rhino into extinction’: game farmers hit back at Creecy’s plan

High-level panel recommends that the endangered species be moved from captivity to game reserves
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Zozi Tunzi talks life lessons post Miss Universe: 'It wasn't tokenism, I ... Lifestyle
  2. It's Oppenheimer prices at celeb chef Jan Hendrick's new Kalahari eatery Food
  3. Celeb chef Fatima Sydow's recipes to mark the end of Ramadan Food
  4. 10 ocean adventures fans of ‘My Octopus Teacher’ can enjoy in SA Travel
  5. 3 fantastic dishes to make for your family's Eid feast Food

Latest Videos

Supporters stand by 'good man' Modack as charges are consolidated for alleged ...
Bail denied...again: Pule murder 'mastermind' to remain in custody