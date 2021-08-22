This farm retreat has the whinny formula: a herd of majestic horses

Outeniqua Moon, near Mossel Bay, offers blissful mountain surrounds and the calming company of Percherons, including the biggest horse ever bred in SA

Peter and Christine Watt have a passion as grand as the objects of their affection, a majestic herd of Percheron horses that dwell under their protection at Outeniqua Moon (https://outeniquamoon.co.za/) near Mossel Bay. Beautifully located in a region thick with forests and rambling fynbos, this charming guest farm offers a soothing escape bolstered by therapeutic interactions with these gentle animals.



The Percheron is an ancient breed that originated in France with a lineage that can be traced back to the 17th century. Huge yet agile, they are born black and turn grey (and vice versa) over time, a process that can take up to 10 years. They have served mankind for centuries, pulling colossal war and agricultural machinery. Now the Watts have dedicated themselves to ensuring these even-tempered beasts endure and thrive...