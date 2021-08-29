'Where in the World' Competition

WIN R500 | This iPhone pic just won an award. What's the name of the sea?

The Travel winner at the 2021 iPhone Photographer of the Year Awards shows the Northern Lights over a Russian sea. Name it and you could win a cash prize

For as long as there has been an iPhone, there has been a competition for iPhone photographers. The international iPhone Photography Awards (https://www.ippawards.com/) (IPPAwards) were founded in 2007, the year the first iPhone was released, and have taken place annually ever since. The winners of the 14th incarnation were recently announced.



In showcasing their top picks from thousands of entries, the organisers said the pictures had all been taken “over a remarkable year of grief and loneliness” — thanks to the pandemic. Despite this, “the winning images all glimpse moments of beauty, hope and the endurance of the human spirit”...