Radio crew's annual road trip is a love letter to SA, says DJ Nick Hamman

5FM's Afternoon Drive team just finished their fifth annual Heritage Tour. Host Nick Hamman tells us about the adventure and the inspiration behind it

Early morning commutes to the office are rarely something I care to remember - with one exception. In September 2017 my commutes started taking on an air of excitement, right around mid-month in the lead-up to Heritage Day.



Each morning I would tune in to the Hamman Time Heritage Tour on 5FM (with host Nick Hamman) to find out what they'd been up to and where they were headed next...