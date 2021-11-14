'Where in the World?'

WIN R500 | Name the ‘Place of Great Noise’ you can soon visit for free

Next week, South Africans can visit 19 national parks for free, including this one that is home to a famous waterfall. Name it and you could win a cash prize

If you’re lucky enough to live in a place where a day trip isn’t too much of a driving commitment (sorry Gautengers), take note: South African National Parks (SANParks) will be hosting its 16th annual Free Week from November 22 to 28, during which day visitors who show their SA ID at the gates will enter for free.



The offer applies to almost all of SA’s 19 national parks, though it does end early — on Friday November 26 — at Addo, Kgalagadi, Kruger and the Tsitsikamma section of the Garden Route National Park...