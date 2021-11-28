'Where in the World?'

Name the NYC address that started the big New Year bash

NYC’s famous New Year party is back on this year, but it all began in 1904 with a newspaper celebrating its new address. Name it and you could win a cash prize

If there is such a thing as a “New Year’s party bucket list”, then New York City’s party must surely be on it.



In recent years, the Times Square Ball (as it’s officially known) at one of NYC’s most famous addresses, has been attended by at least 1-million spectators, with many others tuning in to catch the action on TV — hours of live entertainment leading up to the main event, the balldrop, when a giant ball starts descending a specially designed flagpole at 11.59pm. It’s stopping at midnight marks the start of a new year — always to great jubilation from the crowd...