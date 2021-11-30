Five brilliant gifts for those who love the great outdoors
Cape Union Mart has a wide range of products to enhance your festive adventures, making it the perfect place to shop for presents for the whole family
Cape Union Mart has a fantastic range of products that’ll make spending quality time with your family outdoors even more enjoyable these holidays.
So whether you’re looking to spoil yourself or someone else this festive season, check out their Adventurers Gift Guide. With categories for everyone from safari enthusiasts and gadget gurus, to road-trippers and young adventurers, it’s an easy and fun way to shop for presents for everyone on your list.
Here are some of the great buys that caught the Sunday Times Lifestyle team’s eye:
K-Way Elements Nova Men’s Boots
K-Way Nova Boots are perfect for light hiking. Lightweight and durable, they feature a waterproof breathable lining which allows for water to bead off the surface, so you can brave wet terrain and inclement weather.
They also have an optimal balance of stability and flexibility for ground adaptation. The rubber and carbon combination provides solid grip with reasonable abrasion resistance.
Price: R999
K-Way Spinner 2 Small Luggage
The K-Way Spinner 2 Small Luggage Bag is a spacious and durable travel bag designed for adventure.
Featuring four double wheels, the Spinner has a built-in scale for weighing, a built-in TSA lock with lockable zipper, and a telescopic handle base for easy rolling, all while being carry-on compliant.
Price: R1,199
Nebo Newton 1000 Flashlight
The Nebo Newton 1000 Flashlight is a powerful torch that features four light modes and can light up to 155m. The modes election dial makes it easy to switch between modes.
Price: R699.
Volkano Phonic Over-Ear Headphones
With good looks, comfort and on-ear touch controls, the Volkano Phonic Bluetooth headphone series features a detachable AUX cable, walk and talk, USB charging, FM radio and Bluetooth modes.
Price: R450
GoPro HERO10 Black Action Camera
Great for capturing your best video and photo adventure footage, this milestone device is the most powerful GoPro yet, giving you twice the performance of previous models.
It shoots 5.3k video with double the frame rate, 23MP photos and has enhanced lowlight performance and improved HyperSmooth 4.0 stabilisation — all thanks to the innovative GP2 chip.
The HERO10 is cloud connected to ensure you keep your memories secure. It’s also rugged and waterproof up to 10m to give you that ultimate any time-anywhere versatility.
It also features built-in mounting and is compatible with all GoPro mounts and accessories. It includes a fast-charging rechargeable battery to ensure you spend more time shooting and less time switching batteries.
Price: R10,999
This article was paid for by Cape Union Mart.