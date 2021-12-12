'Where in the World?'

WIN R500 | Name the old port city where costly Tel Aviv first began

The Israeli city has just been named the world’s most expensive. Identify this historical area, now a popular tourist attraction, and you could win a cash prize

Tel Aviv is officially the most expensive city in the world to live in, according to the latest research from the Economist Intelligence Unit (https://www.eiu.com/n/) (EIU).



Twice a year, the London-based research body compiles its Worldwide Cost of Living (WCOL) index by comparing the pricing of more than 200 products — divided into 10 categories — in cities around the world. Its addition of 40 cities this year now brings the total number surveyed to 173...