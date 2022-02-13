Singles, sail off into the sunset with these trips for solo travellers

Single in the month of love? Who needs flowers and chocolates anyway? Treat yourself to a dream trip and fall in love with the world instead

If you’re an adventurous sort dreaming of an epic trip but have no travel partner, don’t let that stop you. Solo travel — with the freedom to do whatever, whenever you please — has been so gaining popularity in recent years that there are myriad companies offering options that will amplify the adventure while cancelling out the potential downsides, such as safety concerns and the added expense of the dreaded single supplement.



1. LEARN LIKE A LOCAL ..