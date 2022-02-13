Travel

Singles, sail off into the sunset with these trips for solo travellers

Single in the month of love? Who needs flowers and chocolates anyway? Treat yourself to a dream trip and fall in love with the world instead

13 February 2022 - 00:03 By Sanet Oberholzer and Elizabeth Sleith

If you’re an adventurous sort dreaming of an epic trip but have no travel partner, don’t let that stop you. Solo travel — with the freedom to do whatever, whenever you please — has been so gaining popularity in recent years that there are myriad companies offering options that will amplify the adventure while cancelling out the potential downsides, such as safety concerns and the added expense of the dreaded single supplement.  

1. LEARN LIKE A LOCAL ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. How do we love the Huawei nova Y9a smartphone? Let us count the ways Lifestyle
  2. Love at the lodge: this luxe Limpopo getaway is a guaranteed 'I do' Travel
  3. WIN A BURSARY | Critical thinking skills will set your teen up for success Lifestyle
  4. REVIEW | New Golf 8 GTI less appealing than the older model, but it’s got fans ... Lifestyle
  5. WATCH | LOL! Donovan and Davina Goliath give Netflix’s ‘Tinder Swindler’ a ... Lifestyle

Latest Videos

'Don't tell us about your cheap suit': Malema, politicians react to Sona 2022
R350 for another year and other key interventions announced in Sona 2022