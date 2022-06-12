'Where in the World' Competition

WIN R500 | Name the country where you'll find the new ‘longest sky bridge’

At 721m, the new pedestrian bridge for thrill-seekers has overtaken the former record holder. Name the country and you could win a cash prize

A new record-holder for the “world's longest suspension footbridge” recently opened in a central European country. Called the Sky Bridge 721, it is a 1.2m-wide pedestrian bridge that joins two mountain ridges across a hair-raising 721m distance. “Skywalkers” who brave it get to peer down 95m to the valley below. ..