'Where in the World' Competition

WIN R500 | Name Elvis Presley's old Memphis home, a thriving museum

The famous estate is the second-most visited house in the US after the White House. Name it and you could win a cash prize

With Elvis on our minds this week, I did some digging into Elvis tourism and learnt a few surprising things about his former home in Memphis, Tennessee, the Holy Grail for fans and a US national historic landmark. For starters, as a museum attracting more than 500,000 visitors each year, it is the second-most visited “home” in the US — after the White House...