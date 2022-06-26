'Where in the World' Competition
WIN R500 | Name Elvis Presley's old Memphis home, a thriving museum
The famous estate is the second-most visited house in the US after the White House. Name it and you could win a cash prize
26 June 2022 - 00:00
With Elvis on our minds this week, I did some digging into Elvis tourism and learnt a few surprising things about his former home in Memphis, Tennessee, the Holy Grail for fans and a US national historic landmark. For starters, as a museum attracting more than 500,000 visitors each year, it is the second-most visited “home” in the US — after the White House...
