×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Travel

'Where in the World' Competition

WIN R500 | Name Elvis Presley's old Memphis home, a thriving museum

The famous estate is the second-most visited house in the US after the White House. Name it and you could win a cash prize

26 June 2022 - 00:00 By Elizabeth Sleith

With Elvis on our minds this week, I did some digging into Elvis tourism and learnt a few surprising things about his former home in Memphis, Tennessee, the Holy Grail for fans and a US national historic landmark. For starters, as a museum attracting more than 500,000 visitors each year, it is the second-most visited “home” in the US — after the White House...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Daughter who no longer wants ‘to be related’ to dad Elon Musk granted name ... Lifestyle
  2. Elon Musk’s child seeks name change as she no longer wishes ‘to be related’ to ... Lifestyle
  3. Live Better with Capitec and you can enjoy a second payday every month Lifestyle
  4. New Rich Mnisi x Adidas collabo ‘celebrates love, romance and beauty’ The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  5. RECIPES | Two wholesome soups to keep you warm in this chilly weather Food

Latest Videos

Gift of the Givers fights for Nelson Mandela Bay as day zero looms
40% water used in Nelson Mandela Bay is 'lost'