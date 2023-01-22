Babanango welcomes orphaned black rhinos as game reserve makes history

SA conservation history was made recently when four black rhinos — all rescued from poaching incidents — were released on a private reserve, a world first attempt to establish a new population from all orphaned animals

At 6am helicopter pilot Delport Botma collected me from the lodge and we began our 40-minute flight. My adrenaline was pumping because this was a rare chance to participate in an anti-poaching patrol of the reserve fences and also because the helicopter had no doors. As we turned sharply in midair, I realised this would be an exercise of trust in the pilot and my seat belt...