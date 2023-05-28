Lazing on the Zambezi: a stay at the Victoria Falls Safari Lodge
Lapping up the luxury touches of spa treatments, river cruises and fine dining, Nicki Gules uncovers some interesting insights into the lives of locals too
28 May 2023 - 00:00
There are worse things to do of a Wednesday than to sip a Zambezi on the Zambezi...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.