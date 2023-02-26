Feel the pull of the falls at Tsowa Safari Island, Zimbabwe

This luxury private island is in the middle of the Zambezi, just 40km from the mighty Mosi-oa-Tunya, overlooking the Zambezi National Park

“Real Africa begins north of the Zambezi.” I don’t know what “real Africa” means or even who said it. Part of me is reluctant to think it might have been “Mad” Mike Hoare in The Road to Kalamata...