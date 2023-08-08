Travel

Sho’t Left Travel Week is coming: Providers invited to share their deals

Museums, hotels, restaurants, lodges, experiences and more can sign up to take part in the annual ‘Black Friday’ of domestic travel campaign

08 August 2023 - 12:31 By Elizabeth Sleith
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Sho't Left Travel Week is coming with bargains galore.
Sho't Left Travel Week is coming with bargains galore.
Image: 123rf/Cathy Yeulet

Spring is on its way, and that means holiday bargains are about to be had with the annual Sho’t Left Travel Week, when South Africans are encouraged to get out there and explore the wealth of tourism opportunities in the country. 

Backed by South African Tourism, the week, also known as the Great South African Sale, is an opportunity for tourism providers to raise their profiles and get the word out — for free — to all South Africans about their offerings. 

With deals going live on September 4, providers are  being invited to register their deals, with discounts of up to 50%. 

Registration is open to all in the travel and tourism trade.

This airline will rent out clothes so you can travel baggage-free

Tourists and business travellers to Japan will soon be able to show up with little more than the clothes they’re wearing, thanks to an initiative by ...
Lifestyle
1 month ago

“Everyone from accommodation, airlines, car rental and transfer companies to museums, restaurants, activities and experiential businesses”, SA Tourism says.

There is also no limit to the number of deals that can be offered. Registration closes on August 25 and can be done here

As for the travellers, the campaign encourages locals to not “travel like a typical tourist” but to explore more and “get to know your country a bit more outside of just game drives and beaches”.

The week runs from September 4 to 10. Travellers looking to book the deals can shop under different categories, including by province and under terms such as “city breaks” and “budget”. See shotleft.co.za

SA Tourism reports domestic travel is on the rise, exceeding pre-pandemic levels, 41% from 2022, with overnight domestic spending increased by 24.4% compared to Q1 2022.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Boulders Beach puts SA among top 50 beaches in the world

See what countries made the top 5.
Lifestyle
5 days ago

Travel queen! Find your inner royal at The Palace of the Lost City

With updates to its suites and new menus for its eateries, Sun City's flagship hotel has, in its 30th year, refound its stride
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Cheers as 3 SA vineyards rank among world's top 50 for wine tourism

The World’s Best Vineyards dishes out honours to Creation, Klein Constantia and Delaire Graff
Lifestyle
3 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Sho’t Left Travel Week is coming: Providers invited to share their deals Travel
  2. The ups and downs of Wi-Fi on flights Lifestyle
  3. See why breaking a sweat on holiday is the new craze Lifestyle
  4. Adidas warns next Yeezy drops likely to generate less buzz Lifestyle
  5. A history in memes: how Jennifer Aniston became the Queen of Karens Lifestyle

Latest Videos

'A soldier dies in war' Officer killed during taxi strike was 'hero of the city'
Sinkhole collapses road in Lyttleton, Gauteng