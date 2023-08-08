“Everyone from accommodation, airlines, car rental and transfer companies to museums, restaurants, activities and experiential businesses”, SA Tourism says.
Sho’t Left Travel Week is coming: Providers invited to share their deals
Museums, hotels, restaurants, lodges, experiences and more can sign up to take part in the annual ‘Black Friday’ of domestic travel campaign
Spring is on its way, and that means holiday bargains are about to be had with the annual Sho’t Left Travel Week, when South Africans are encouraged to get out there and explore the wealth of tourism opportunities in the country.
Backed by South African Tourism, the week, also known as the Great South African Sale, is an opportunity for tourism providers to raise their profiles and get the word out — for free — to all South Africans about their offerings.
With deals going live on September 4, providers are being invited to register their deals, with discounts of up to 50%.
Registration is open to all in the travel and tourism trade.
“Everyone from accommodation, airlines, car rental and transfer companies to museums, restaurants, activities and experiential businesses”, SA Tourism says.
There is also no limit to the number of deals that can be offered. Registration closes on August 25 and can be done here.
As for the travellers, the campaign encourages locals to not “travel like a typical tourist” but to explore more and “get to know your country a bit more outside of just game drives and beaches”.
The week runs from September 4 to 10. Travellers looking to book the deals can shop under different categories, including by province and under terms such as “city breaks” and “budget”. See shotleft.co.za.
SA Tourism reports domestic travel is on the rise, exceeding pre-pandemic levels, 41% from 2022, with overnight domestic spending increased by 24.4% compared to Q1 2022.
